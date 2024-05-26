Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Takes $948,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PXF traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $50.58. 27,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

