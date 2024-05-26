Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

FSM opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

