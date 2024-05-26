Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $27,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,641. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

