Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBWD. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

KBWD stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 85,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.