Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 132 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,157,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.06. 794,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.73. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

