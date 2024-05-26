Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

FRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.63.

Freshpet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $130.69 on Thursday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.65.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,921,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,080 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Freshpet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

