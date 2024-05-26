FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
FRP Trading Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ FRPH opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $580.87 million, a P/E ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 0.56. FRP has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $32.50.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
