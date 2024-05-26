FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

FRP Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $580.87 million, a P/E ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 0.56. FRP has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%.

Institutional Trading of FRP

About FRP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FRP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FRP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in FRP by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FRP by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FRP during the fourth quarter valued at $3,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

