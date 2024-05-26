FY2024 EPS Estimates for Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Reduced by Analyst

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Loop Media in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Loop Media’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Loop Media’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Loop Media alerts:

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPTV. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Loop Media from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Loop Media from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Report on Loop Media

Loop Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LPTV opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Loop Media has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loop Media stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Loop Media worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Loop Media

(Get Free Report)

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.