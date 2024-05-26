FY2024 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Increased by Zacks Research

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion.
Check Out Our Latest Report on United States Steel
United States Steel Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE X opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 250,311 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 16,065.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 4,057.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 729,574 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1,132.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 106,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United States Steel
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.