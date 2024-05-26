FY2024 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Increased by Zacks Research

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 250,311 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 16,065.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 4,057.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 729,574 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1,132.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 106,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

