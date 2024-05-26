Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $165.00.

GRMN has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $163.81 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $171.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.93.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at $91,173,339.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $939,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,541,000 after buying an additional 45,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,492,000 after acquiring an additional 108,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,459,000 after acquiring an additional 136,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,021,000 after acquiring an additional 54,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

