Geegoopuzzle Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $382.55 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $382.55 million and approximately $848,219.15 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00003704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,836.73 or 0.99973277 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011542 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00120076 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 2.52971456 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,279,776.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

