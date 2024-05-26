General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Lifted by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $68.30. 3,195,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $85.84.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

