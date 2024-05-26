George Kaiser Family Foundation Acquires 38,898 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the period. BOK Financial makes up about 58.7% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 5.12% of BOK Financial worth $287,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOKF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.05. 83,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,068. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.70. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.10.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

