GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ GCT opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. GigaCloud Technology has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GigaCloud Technology

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 14,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $511,619.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,453,279 shares of company stock valued at $49,256,053. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.