Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 264 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 79.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,455,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,916 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

