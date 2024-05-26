Glassman Wealth Services Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 484,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $171,620,000 after buying an additional 69,802 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 677,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,888,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $12.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,024,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,801,451. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $249.17 and a one year high of $531.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on META shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,091.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,091.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total value of $253,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,027.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 886,466 shares of company stock worth $438,582,433. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

