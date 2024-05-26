Glassman Wealth Services Has $181,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in 3M were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $70,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.67. 2,602,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,785. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

