Glassman Wealth Services Has $372,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7,140.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

