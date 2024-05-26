Glassman Wealth Services Has $4.44 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $532.15. 1,921,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,268. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $535.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

