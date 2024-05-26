Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,273,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,046,000 after buying an additional 273,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,197,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,395,000 after buying an additional 1,252,505 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 91.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 44,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. 12,212,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,893,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average is $107.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

