Glassman Wealth Services Makes New $187,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 67.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 429.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 75,874 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Fiserv by 216.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $150.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,582. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.20. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

