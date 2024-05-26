Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Price Performance
Shares of CO stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.
About Global Cord Blood
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Cord Blood
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.