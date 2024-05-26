Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Buys 450 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.8% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $205.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,946,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,489,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

