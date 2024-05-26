Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 1.2% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $40,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,305. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.