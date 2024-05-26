Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VNQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. 2,317,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,005. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

