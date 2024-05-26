Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,550 iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBDQ stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.80. 249,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,144. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

