Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,289,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

