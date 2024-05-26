Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

GOGL stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,402,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,767,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 273.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,190,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after buying an additional 3,802,652 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after buying an additional 211,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,151,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after buying an additional 155,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 818,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 211,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

