Greenwich LifeSciences’ (GLSI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 2.4 %

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $172.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $53,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,340,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,583,809.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $187,133 in the last ninety days. 52.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Greenwich LifeSciences worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

