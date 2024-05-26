Gregory B. Graves Sells 5,432 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory B. Graves sold 5,432 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $43,999.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,844 shares in the company, valued at $120,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $79.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth about $485,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 549.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 280.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 151.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 36,130 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

