Gregory B. Graves Sells 5,432 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory B. Graves sold 5,432 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $43,999.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,844 shares in the company, valued at $120,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SkyWater Technology Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of SKYT stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $79.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SkyWater Technology
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth about $485,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 549.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 280.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 151.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 36,130 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SkyWater Technology
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.