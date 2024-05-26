Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Director Sells $84,060.00 in Stock

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Guild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $874.15 million, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.01. Guild Holdings has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $15.21.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Guild Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Guild’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guild by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Guild by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

