Halozyme Therapeutics’ (HALO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.14.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,650,600. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,072,000 after buying an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,632,000 after acquiring an additional 253,363 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after acquiring an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,167,000 after acquiring an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 145,879 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

