Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.2% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,356,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,340. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $134.40 and a one year high of $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

