Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.17.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

