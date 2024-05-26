HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.14. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.59.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.51). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics
About BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.