HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.14. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.51). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

About BriaCell Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 87,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

Featured Stories

