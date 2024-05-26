HCR Wealth Advisors Invests $214,000 in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AIEQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. 6,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,912. Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $105.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Profile

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

