HI (HI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $209,238.52

HI (HI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, HI has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $209,238.52 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,836.73 or 0.99973277 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011542 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00120076 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049266 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $216,526.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

