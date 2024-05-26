HI (HI) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, HI has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $222,286.37 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049266 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $216,526.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

