Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 13,925 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 328.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in American Express by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $1,372,000. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $238.18. 1,624,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.64. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

