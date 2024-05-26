Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 2,186 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $474.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $489.99. The company has a market capitalization of $440.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

