Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 3,961 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,289,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,633. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $81.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

