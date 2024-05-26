Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,587 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 149,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,172. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.68.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

