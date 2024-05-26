Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 194.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $810.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $13.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $809.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $816.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $697.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

