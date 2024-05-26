Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 357.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,576. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
