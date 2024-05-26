Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $5.74 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.00. 8,203,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,042,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

