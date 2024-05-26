holoride (RIDE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $59,926.73

holoride (RIDE) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. holoride has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $59,926.73 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.35 or 0.05605211 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00053643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00016522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00017571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003250 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,998,033 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 855,998,033 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00356592 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $41,758.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

