Horizen Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.85 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $9.47 or 0.00013724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $142.34 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00052576 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00038977 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,031,175 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.