Hoylecohen LLC Acquires Shares of 1,734 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $681,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.18. 214,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,435. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

