Hoylecohen LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.20. The stock had a trading volume of 146,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

