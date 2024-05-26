Hoylecohen LLC Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VOT traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.66. 86,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.